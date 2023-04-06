Home

Sports

Kane Williamson To Undergo Surgery On Right Knee After IPL 2023 Injury; Likely To Miss ODI World Cup

Kane Williamson To Undergo Surgery On Right Knee After IPL 2023 Injury; Likely To Miss ODI World Cup

Gujarat's key player Williamson got an injury during his debut appearance for the franchise, he had landed awkwardly in his knee while attempting to take a catch at the deep square leg boundary during Chennai Super Kings' innings.

Kane Williamson To Undergo Surgery On Right Knee After IPL 2023 Injury; Likely TO Miss ODI World Cup

New Zealand: Gujarat Titans batter Kane Williamson, who got injured while playing the opener Indian Premier League 2023 clash against Chennai Super Kings on March 31 at Narendra Modi Stadium. After scans on Tuesday confirmed he’d ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament and will undergo right knee surgery said New Zealand Cricket in a statement on Thursday.

Gujarat’s key player Williamson got an injury during his debut appearance for the franchise, he had landed awkwardly in his knee while attempting to take a catch at the deep square leg boundary during Chennai Super Kings’ innings.

You may like to read

Williamson is likely to miss the ODI World Cup which is set to be held in India later this year as the standard rehabilitation will take time

After receiving the news Williamson wanted to acknowledge the support he’d received since sustaining the injury.

“I’ve received great support over the past few days and want to thank both the Gujarat Titans and New Zealand Cricket for that.”

“Naturally it’s disappointing to get such an injury, but my focus now is on having the surgery and starting rehab.”

“It’s going to take some time, but I’ll be doing everything I can to get back on the field as soon as possible.”

While the World Cup now looked unlikely, Williamson vowed to support the team in any way he could.

“I look forward to doing what I can to support Gary and the team over the next few months.”

Williamson is likely to have surgery on his knee within the next three weeks.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.