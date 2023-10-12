By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Kane Williamson Will Feature In ODI World Cup 2023 Clash Against Bangladesh
New Zealand will face Bangladesh in the ODI World Cup 2023 match 11 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.
New Delhi: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will feature in the upcoming ODI World Cup clash against Bangladesh on October 13 which will be played at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium. The 33-year-old batter has not yet featured in the marquee event due to injury.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.