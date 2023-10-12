Home

Kane Williamson Will Feature In ODI World Cup 2023 Clash Against Bangladesh

New Zealand will face Bangladesh in the ODI World Cup 2023 match 11 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

New Delhi: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will feature in the upcoming ODI World Cup clash against Bangladesh on October 13 which will be played at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium. The 33-year-old batter has not yet featured in the marquee event due to injury.

