Kane Williamson’s BIZARRE Run Out After Mid-Pitch Collision During NZ vs AUS 1st Test | WATCH

Marnus Labuschagne hit the stumps direct and Williamson found himself short of the crease. Williamson was dismissed without scoring.

Wellington: Kane Williamson was unfortunate as he was run out in a bizarre fashion on Friday during the first Test between New Zealand and Australia at the Basin Reserve. Williamson had walked into bat with the score 12/1. The NZ stalwart punched the ball towards midd-off and took off for a run. Unfortunately, Will Young – who was the non-striker – was guilty of ball-watching. Williamson ran straight into him and there was a mid-pitch collision. Marnus Labuschagne hit the stumps direct and Williamson found himself short of the crease. Williamson was dismissed without scoring. Here is the clip that shows what exactly transpired.

The pressure is on New Zealand after Kane Williamson was run out – the first time in a Test Match since 2012

@BLACKCAPS v Australia: 1st Test | LIVE on DUKE and TVNZ+ pic.twitter.com/S9itasfaDg — TVNZ+ (@TVNZ) March 1, 2024

