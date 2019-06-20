ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: It was an innings that would have made MS Dhoni proud. That is exactly what Peter Miller pointed out after Blackcaps skipper Williamson took them over the line in a close contest. He remained unbeaten on 106 off 138 balls to keep New Zealand’s unbeaten streak intact. It was an innings that is bound to win the heart of every purist. He paced his innings well, pushed for singles and did not take risks as he held his nerves to take New Zealand to an emphatic win. From VVS Laxman to Paul Adams and people from all walks of life doffed their hat to the New Zealand captain, who has shown concentration and composure of a different planet.
Here is how the world praised him:
“To be honest, I thought the wicket was a little soft. so, both teams were looking to bowl on it. The wicket had a little softness to it and the bowlers hit the hard lengths. Well, you try to read the wicket as the game goes. The slower bowlers felt that they were the hardest to get away. The bowling attack did really well,” said Williamson at the post-match presentation.