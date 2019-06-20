ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: It was an innings that would have made MS Dhoni proud. That is exactly what Peter Miller pointed out after Blackcaps skipper Williamson took them over the line in a close contest. He remained unbeaten on 106 off 138 balls to keep New Zealand’s unbeaten streak intact. It was an innings that is bound to win the heart of every purist. He paced his innings well, pushed for singles and did not take risks as he held his nerves to take New Zealand to an emphatic win. From VVS Laxman to Paul Adams and people from all walks of life doffed their hat to the New Zealand captain, who has shown concentration and composure of a different planet.

Here is how the world praised him:

Kane Williamson absolutely Dhoni-ed that innings — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) June 19, 2019

That is what captaincy is all about – Kane Williamson: Superb tactics in the field

Motivating & backing your players, young & senior

Setting an example when fielding

Calm & composed when batting

Making sure you take responsibility & are there to see your team home#CWC19 #SAvNZ — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 19, 2019

They also serve those who stand and wait.. Kane Williamson a reminder of a cricketer from another era: calm, low profile, plays with a straight bat, shy smile and a strong heart! Well played sir! Kiwis on the brink of a semi final berth.. #KaneWilliamson — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) June 19, 2019

Gem of a player, Kane Williamson. Composure and class — Mike atherton (@Athersmike) June 19, 2019

Having seen 15 days of the World Cup I can confidently say the trophy will be lifted by either Kane Williamson,Virat Kohli,Aaron Finch or Eoin Morgan !! #CWC19 #OnOn — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 14, 2019

No fireworks, no showmnaship. Just a clinical completion of the task at hand. This man #KaneWilliamson is the ‘Mechanic.’ Like Jason Statham, the perfect executioner…#NZvsRSA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 19, 2019

Been asking for 100 from someone from the start… can’t win games with 60s and 50s.. Kane Williamson great composure under pressure.. — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) June 19, 2019

“To be honest, I thought the wicket was a little soft. so, both teams were looking to bowl on it. The wicket had a little softness to it and the bowlers hit the hard lengths. Well, you try to read the wicket as the game goes. The slower bowlers felt that they were the hardest to get away. The bowling attack did really well,” said Williamson at the post-match presentation.