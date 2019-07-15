England vs New Zealand: Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson bagged the player of the tournament for his incredible show with the bat. In all of 10 innings, he amassed 578 runs at a staggering average of 82.57, with a decent strike rate of 74.96. He also hit two centuries and a couple of half-centuries. After England beat New Zealand by virtue of boundaries, Williamson was told by an official that he was picked as the Man of the Tournament. The ice-cool skipper did not overreact as he initially looked surprised but then as he broke into a subtle smile.

Here is the video of the moment:

Kane Williamson getting told he’s the player of the tournament cracks me up! “ME?!” pic.twitter.com/yuF79sfUkE — DK not a DJ (@Davidkane11) July 14, 2019

“It certainly wasn’t just one extra run. There were so many moments that could’ve gone either way, but congratulations to England – they’ve had an incredible campaign and they deserve it. It’s been challenging. The pitches have been different to what was expected. Not many 300+ totals as expected. The NZ side showed a great amount of heart to get us to this point, all leading to a tie in the final, but it just wasn’t meant to be today. We’re a well-balanced attack. The guys are shattered at the moment – it is devastating,” he said while he received the coveted award from Sachin Tendulkar.