Kanyashree Cup: East Bengal Women Thump Behala Aikya Sammilani 35-0 To Create History

As many as 10 players scored atleast a goal that included six hattricks. The winner of Kanyashree Cup qualifies for Indian Women's League.

Kolkata: East Bengal women’s football created history as they registered an astounding 35-0 victory against Behala Aikya Sammilani in the ongoing Kanyashree Cup in the city. The champions will directly qualify for the Indian Women’s League and the red and Gold brigade are one of the title contenders.

As many as 10 players scored in the match including six hat-tricks. It was also East Bengal’s fourth consecutive clean sheet in this edition of the tournament.

Gita (3′, 20′, 27′, 39′, 40′), Deblina (8′, 21′, 24′, 29′, 35′), Tanushree (13′, 18′), Kabita (15′, 43′, 50′, 52′, 70′, 75′), Birsi (31′), Sushmita (32′, 36′, 38′, 67′), Mousumi (59′, 79′, 81′, 85′, 86′, 90′), Aishwarya (69′, 77′, 79′), Piyali (74′) and Sulanjana (75′, 89′) scored the goals for East Bengal.

The massive scoreline also broke several records. Not only this is a club record of highest win ever but also in any Indian Football Association (IFA) organised competitions. However, East Bengal head coach Sujata Kar do not want to get carried away by the big win.

Despite the win, Kar wants her girls to keep focus as they have a long way to go. “Sure, the confidence of our team has surely increased, but the games we will play in the future will be tougher and harder,” said Kar.

The Kolkata-based side have so far scored 55 goals in four games and conceded zero goal.