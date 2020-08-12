Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Kabul Province vs Balkh Province Dream11 Team Prediction Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s KAP vs BKH at Mis Ainak Cricket Ground: In the season-opening encounter of Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 on Thursday, Kabul Province will square off against Balkh Province at the Mis Ainak Cricket ground – August 13 in India. The Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 KAP vs BKH match will begin at 10 AM IST. Kabul Province had a decent season last year. However, the team couldn’t make it into the knockouts and will look to get through this time. Balkh Province, on the other hand, failed to win even a single game and they will be desperate to prove their mettle in the upcoming edition of the one-day tournament. Also Read - Afghan One-Day Cup 2020, Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Online, Latest Afghan One-Day Cup Matches, TV Timings in India, Full Schedule, Squads

Venue: Mis Ainak Cricket Ground.

KCAP vs BKH My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper- Mohammad Ibrahim

Batsmen- Darwish Rasooli (C), Imran Janat, Younis Ahmadzai, Farhan Zakhel

All-Rounders- Aman Rafiqi, Assadullah Matani (VC), Samiullah Salarzai

Bowlers- Shafiqullah Ghafari, Farmanullah, Khair Mohammad

KAP vs BKH Probable Playing XIs

Kabul Province: Nisar Wahdat (C), Darwish Rasooli, Younis Ahmadzai, Aman Rafiqi, Inamullah, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Abdul Rahman, Shakir, Asif Musazai, Farmanullah, Azmatullah, Gulab Omarzai, Parvez, Ishaq Zazai (wk), Imran Janat.

Balkh Province: Assadullah Matani (C), Zafar Khan, Ehsan Mandozai, Kamil, Abdul Malik, Farhan Zakhel, Mohammad Ibrahim (wk), Jamshed, Abdul Sattar, Azim Khan, Mohammad Hassan, Suleiman Arabzai, Mohammad Haleem, Abdul Razaq, Wasim Mandozai.

KAP vs BKH Squads

Kabul Province (KAP): Ishaq Zazai, Rokhan Zaramalwal, Younis Ahmadzai, Darwish Rasooli, Imran Janat, Nisar Wahdat, Asif Musazai, Iqbal Zazai, Bilal Sahak, Aman Rafiqi, Azmatullah, Abdul Rahman, Gulab Omarzai, Shakir, Inamullah, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Farmanullah, Parvez Amin.

Balkh Province (BKH): Mohammad Ibrahim, Zafar Khan, Abdul Malik-II, Farhan Zakhel, Azim Khan, Abdul Razaq, Wasim Mandozai, Ahmadullah, Assadullah Matani, Jamshed, Suleiman Arabzai, Mohammad Haleem, Sami Salarzai, Ehsan Mandozai, Kamil, Abdul Sattar, Mohammad Hassan, Khair Mohammad.

