In the second match of the day on super Saturday in Afghan One-Day Cup 2020, Kabul Province will square off against Helmand Province at the Mis Ainak Cricket ground – August 15 in India. The Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 KAP vs HMD match will begin at 10 AM IST. Kabul Province kicked off their campaign with a five wickets win over Balkh Province and they will focus to clinch back to back wins. On the other hand, Helmand Province suffered a nine-wicket defeat at the hands of Khost Province and they will look to bounce back in this match against Kabul.

TOSS: The Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 match toss between Kabul Province and Helmand Province will take place at 9.30 AM (IST).

Time: 10 AM IST

Venue: Mis Ainak Cricket Ground.

Wicketkeeper- Ishaq Zazai

Batsmen- Younis Ahmadzai, Nisar Wahdat (VC), Sharifullah, Nazir Ahmad

All-Rounders- Aman Rafiqi, Abdul Rahman (C), Zalmai Khan

Bowlers- Shafiqullah Ghafari, Abdul Nafee, Bari Kakar

KAP vs HMD Probable Playing XIs

Kabul Province: Ishaq Zazai (wk), Younis Ahmadzai, Darwish Rasooli, Imran Janat, Aman Rafiqi, Azmatullah, Abdul Rahman, Gulab Omarzai, Inamullah, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Parvez Amin.

Helmand Province: Qudratullah (wk), Sharifullah, Nazir Ahmad, Hekmatullah, Abdul Bari, Rahimullah Sahak, Ansarullah, Ahmad Zia, Dastgir Dotani, AKabir Ahmad, Naveed Zabuli.

KAP vs HMD Squads

Kabul Province (KAP): Ishaq Zazai, Rokhan Zaramalwal, Younis Ahmadzai, Darwish Rasooli, Imran Janat, Nisar Wahdat, Asif Musazai, Iqbal Zazai, Bilal Sahak, Aman Rafiqi, Azmatullah, Abdul Rahman, Gulab Omarzai, Shakir, Inamullah, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Farmanullah, Parvez Amin.

Helmand Province (HMD): Qudratullah, Sharifullah, Zalmai Khan, Nazir Ahmad, Abdul Hakim, Hekmatullah, Habatullah, Abdul Bari, Rahimullah Sahak, Ansarullah, Ahmad Zia, Dastgir Dotani, Abdul Nafee, Kabir Ahmad, Naveed Zabuli, Bari Kakar, Lutfullah, Mohammad Rasool.

