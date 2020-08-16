Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Kabul Province vs Khost Province Dream11 Team Prediction Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's KAP vs KHO at Khost Cricket Ground: In another intriguing battle of Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 on magnificent Monday, Kabul Province will square off against Khost Province at the Khost Cricket ground – August 17 in India. The Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 KAP vs KHO match will begin at 10 AM IST. Kabul Province need to win this match to qualify for the semifinals. On the other hand, Khost Province with two back to back wins have qualified for the semis already and will look to carry forward their winning momentum.

Venue: Khost Cricket Ground.

KAP vs KHO My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper- Shaheen

Batsmen- D Rasooli, I Janat, N Wahadat, A Rahim Mangal (VC)

All-Rounders- Z Rahman Sharifi (C), A Rahman

Bowlers- H Ullah, N Ahmad, B Atal, S Ghafari

KAP vs KHO Probable Playing XIs

Kabul Province: Ishaq Zazai (wk), Younis Ahmadzai, Darwish Rasooli, Imran Janat, Aman Rafiqi, Azmatullah, Abdul Rahman, Gulab Omarzai, Inamullah, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Parvez Amin.

Khost Province: Shaheen (wk), Rahmanullah Zadran, Abdul Rahim Mangal, Sadam Mangal, Shahidullah Kamal, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Asghar Atal, Hashim Khalil Gurbaz, Bakhtar, AtalEhsan Mangal, Mohammad Naseem.

KAP vs KHO Squads

Kabul Province (KAP): Ishaq Zazai, Rokhan Zaramalwal, Younis Ahmadzai, Darwish Rasooli, Imran Janat, Nisar Wahdat, Asif Musazai, Iqbal Zazai, Bilal Sahak, Aman Rafiqi, Azmatullah, Abdul Rahman, Gulab Omarzai, Shakir, Inamullah, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Farmanullah, Parvez Amin.

Khost Province (KHO): Shaheen, Naveed Obaid, Rahmanullah Zadran, Mohammadullah, Abdul Rahim Mangal, Sadam Mangal, Aimal Wafa, Shahidullah Kamal, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Asghar Atal, Hashim Khalil Gurbaz, Nemat -II, Noor Ahmad, Bakhtar Atal, Ehsan Mangal, Mohammad Naseem, Haseeb Ullah.

