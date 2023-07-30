Home

Kapil Dev Echoes Sunil Gavaskar’s Remarks On Current Indian Players, Says ‘They Think They Know Everything’

The Former Indian captain hinted that cricketers seem to have become more arrogant as they are earning a lot of money, and adding to that they seem to think that they know each and everything.

Kapil Dev was the Indian captain when they won the 1983 World Cup.. (Image: Kapil Dev/Twitter)

New Delhi: India 1983 World Cup-winner Kapil Dev took a ‘ego’ dig at the current crop of Indian players for not seeking advices from the former cricketers and stated the present-day stars have become more arrogant and seem to think they know each and everything.

Kapil’s comment came in the context of his former teammate Sunil Gavaskar’s statement last month that no players approaches the latter for advice unlike old days. After India lost the World Test Championship 2023 final against Australia at the Oval, Gavaskar hit out at the Indian team and also questioned their reluctance to seek advice from former cricketers.

“No, no one has come. Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman regularly came to me. And they would approach me with a specific problem and you could tell them something which you had observed. I don’t have an ego about this, I could go and talk to them but since there are two coaches – Rahul Dravid and Vikram Rathore – so sometimes you hold back since you don’t want to confuse them with too much information,” Gavaskar told Indian Express.

Kapil, in a recent interview with The Week, was asked for his opinion on his Gavaskar’s remarks. The 64-year-old said, “Differences come out, the good (thing) about these players…is that they are very confident. Negative point is they think they know everything. I don’t know how to put it better than that.

“But they are confident, but they think ‘you don’t have to ask anybody’. What we believe is an experienced person can help you. Sometimes when there is too much money, arrogance comes. These cricketers think they know everything. That’s the difference. I would say there are so many cricketers who need help.

“When Sunil Gavaskar is there, why can’t you talk? Where is the ego? There is no ego as such. They feel ‘we are good enough’. Maybe they are good enough, but extra help from somebody who has seen 50 seasons of cricket, he knows things. Listening sometimes can change your thought.”

Meanwhile, the Indian team management are still in experimentation mode before the 2023 ODI World Cup as they rested premium batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the second game against West Indies. Shai Hope and Co. took advantage of that as they beat the visitors by six wickets and level the three-match series by 1-1. The third and final game is to be played on August 1 at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

