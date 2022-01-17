New Delhi: A couple of days after Virat Kohli dropped the bomb of resigning as the Test captain of the side after India lost the series against South Africa. Heartwarming and congratulatory wishes have been pouring in from all quarters.Also Read - Shikhar Dhawan, Ravi Ashwin to Bhuvneshwar Kumar; Players Who Have a Chance to Impress Ahead of IPL Auctions

While some believe this may be a difficult phase for Kohli, ex-India World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev has stated his opinion. As per Kapil, Kohli did not look his best recently and this call could actually benefit him. Kapil believes this situation will allow him to play more freely.

"I welcome Virat's decision to quit the Test captaincy. He was going through a rough time ever since he gave up the T20 captaincy. He has looked tense in recent times, appeared to be under a lot of pressure. So giving up the captaincy was an option in order to play freely. He opted for that," Kapil told Mid-Day.