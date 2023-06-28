Home

Sports

Kapil Dev Fears For India’s Hardik Pandya Ahead Of ODI World Cup, Says ‘He Gets Injured Very Quickly’

Kapil Dev Fears For India’s Hardik Pandya Ahead Of ODI World Cup, Says ‘He Gets Injured Very Quickly’

India are facing a lot of injury issues in the World Cup year with Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul recovering at the NCA in Bengaluru.

KL Rahul is likely to lead India in Ireland T20Is. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: India’s 1983 World Cup-winning former India captain Kapil Dev highlighted allrounder Hardik Pandya as one of the injury threats ahead of the upcoming ODI World Cup later in the year and stated he always fears for the Gujarat Titans captain.

Pandya was out of action for a good amount of time after the T20 World Cup in 2021 in UAE due to a back stress fracture and underwent a surgery. The explosive right-hander made a sensational comeback leading Gujarat Titans to theit maiden IPL trophy in 2022.

You may like to read

Thereafter, Pandya has performed consistently for the Indian team, thus cementing his spot in the middle-order and even led the national side on a couple of occasions in the shirtest format of the game.

“Injuries are part and parcel of every sportsperson’s life. I hope the situation improves. I always fear for Hardik Pandya, he gets injured very quickly. If all of these players are fit and fine, India can become a compact team,” Dev was quoted as saying to ABP News.

The former all-rounder’s comments come in after the Indian side is dealing with several injury issues in this World Cup year. While Rishabh Pant is almost out of the year following a horrific car accident last December, premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been sidelined due to a back injury since September last year and missed the T20 World Cup 2022, Border Gavaskar Trophy, Indian Premier League.

The Mumbai Indians pacer has started bowling seven overs a day at the National Cricket Academy and is hopefull of a return during the Ireland T20Is. Batters KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer too have joined the bandwagon and are recuperating at the NCA.

The legendary cricketer also felt that the switch between Test cricket and T20Is should stop for some time and India should focus o playing more ODIs before the World Cup. “See, a World Cup comes after four years, so you’ve got to be prepared.

“We need match practice, we need more ODIs,” Dev. As of now, India are confirmed to play six ODIs – three each against Australia and West Indies. In the Asia Cup 2023, India are likely to get six more ODIs provided Rohit Sharma’s men play the final. The continental event is being played in the 50-over format this year keeping the ODI World Cup in mind.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.