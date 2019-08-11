Former India captain Kapil Dev was present in a popular reality show recently along with Bollywood starlet Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kareena was one of the judges as she promptly made a request to Kapil and the legend could not let her down. Kareena requested Kapil to sign Taimur’s cricket bat as she felt that it is the best possible gift for her son. Kareena was elated as Kapil obliged and signed the bat. Kareena, who was sitting next to Kapil looked over the moon.

Here is the video:

“Andar hi andar ek khwaish hai ki mera beta shayad woh cricketer ban jaae. Isse better gift mere liye nahi kuch ho sakta (I have this wish that my son grows up to be a cricketer. There cannot be a better gift for me),” Kareena said.

The two celebrities also played cricket as Kapil did bat as Kareena bowled to him. All of this happened during the show.