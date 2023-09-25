Home

Kapil Dev KIDNAPPED? Gautam Gambhir Shares Viral Video, Sparks Speculations – WATCH

Gautam Gambhir shared a video which shows that legendary cricketer Kapil Dev is getting kidnapped

New Delhi: Former Indian opener, Gautam Gambhir shared a video from his official X account that has sent every cricket fan across the globe into a state of confusion. In the clip you can see, some goons trying to kidnap the legendary Kapil Dev. They have tied his hand behind his back and even got his mouth covered, while they were taking him inside a a house. The former World Cup-winning captain looks in a really helpless state.

“Anyone else received this clip, too? Hope it’s not actually @therealkapildev and that Kapil Paaji is fine!” Gautam Gambhir captioned the clip. This video can also be from an advertisement shoot or promotional event. However, there is no clear update on the matter as of now.

Anyone else received this clip, too? Hope it’s not actually @therealkapildev 🤞and that Kapil Paaji is fine! pic.twitter.com/KsIV33Dbmp — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 25, 2023

Fans have expressed their concern over the clips, while some even lashed out at the advertisement agencies for using such tactics with legends to draw viewership.

