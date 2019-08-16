Three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC)-led by the legendary former India skipper Kapil Dev has begun the interview process of the shortlisted candidates for one of the most coveted and high-profile jobs in the country at the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) headquarters in Mumbai. Dev, along with the guidance of Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy will pick Indian cricket team’s new head coach.

It is expected that the three-member committee will likely make the announcement of the new coach of Team India later in the day. Former Indian cricketers Robin Singh, Lal Chand Rajput and former New Zealand Mike Hesson had arrived for the interview at the time of filing this report.



Singh had represented India in one Test and 136 ODIs during his playing days and has also been the fielding coach of the Men in Blue in the past.

He has coached the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Mumbai Indians from 2010-13 and he continues to coach Caribbean Premier League (CPL) team Barbados Tridents since 2013.

He also coached the Deccan Chargers in the IPL’s inaugural year.

On the other hand, Rajput has served as manager of the Indian national team earlier he also coached Afghanistan from 2016 to 2017.

On August 12, BCCI had shortlisted six candidates for the men’s team’s head coach position including current coach Ravi Shastri.

Apart from Shastri, Rajput, Singh, and Hesson, the other two candidates are Tom Moody and Phil Simmons.

“BCCI has shortlisted six candidates and the names are: Robin Singh, Lalchand Rajput, Mike Hesson, Tom Moody, Phil Simmons, and Ravi Shastri,” a BCCI source was quoted by ANI.