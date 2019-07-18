Kapil Dev-led selection committee will not seek Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli’s guidance in choosing Team India’s new head coach and support staff. It is learnt that the final decision on Tam India’s coach and other staff will rest completely with former India captain Dev and his ad-hoc committee. Last time, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) took Kohli’s advice and asked his preference in the selection of present coach Ravi Shastri.

The body comprises some renowned names of Indian cricket – Kapil, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy. Earlier, they had earlier appointed WV Raman as the Indian women’s team coach in December. “Last time, the captain (Kohli) had expressed his difficulty, or the team’s difficulty, with former coach Anil Kumble. In the new selection process, he will have absolutely no say with regards to who becomes the coach. This time, we have Kapil Dev in the coach selection committee, and he will not listen to him (Kohli),” a senior BCCI official was quoted by Indian Express.

The CoA running Indian cricket had asked the honourable court for directions on the continuation of Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising of big three – Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman. Along with Shastri, the steering committee also has a task of choosing the right set of support staff to assist the new coach.

“Support staff will be picked by the selection committee. Normally, we allow the head coach to do that (pick the support staff) for team building. This time, if the head coach is selected (before the selection of the support staff), he might join the process,” the official further added.

There was a major fallout between Kohli and former India coach Anil Kumble, who quit from the post of head coach following the 2017 Champions Trophy. As per the reports surfaced during that time, Kohli had expressed reservations over Kumble’s style of functioning. Later, Shastri was then picked as the new coach and contracted till the recently-concluded ICC World Cup 2019. The CoA has given the coaching staff a 45-day extension for the West Indies tour that starts on August 3.

The application deadline for all the coaching roles is July 30.