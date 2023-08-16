‘Doesn’t Look Like He Will’: Kapil Dev On Hardik Pandya’s Fitness, His Test Cricket Future

Home

New Delhi: Former India captain Kapil Dev has said that he believes all-rounder Hardik Pandya might not see an extensive Test cricket career in the foreseeable future. Kapil also acknowledged Pandya’s worth as an all-rounder and wished he could see the all-rounder make a mark in Test cricket. In a recent interview with TOI, Kapil Dev said that he had seen Pandya on a billboard and was quite impressed with his physical appearance and that he could possibly be one of the fittest players in India.

“Doesn’t look like he will. I saw his photograph on the billboard today. I don’t know whether they did any touch-ups or not, but in that, he looked like having one of the finest bodies we have in the country. Yes, he should play more cricket because he has so much ability. If he is fit, he should play Test cricket also,” Kapil Dev said.

Despite being recognised as one of the world’s most gifted all-rounders, Pandya has seen quite a number of breaks due to injury. This has also set him back as far as Test cricket is concerned. However, the all-rounder himself is quite committed to being fit for Test cricket.

Pandya brings balance to any side and his all-round ability would be crucial for India in all the three formats. With India not producing even all-rounders, the likes of Hardik and Ravindra Jadeja become indispensable members of the squad. Recently, former England captain Nasser Hussain too said that India needed fast-bowling all-rounders such as Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green to be even more potent in overseas conditions.

However, Kapil Dev did not agree with Hussain’s assessment that India needed fast-bowling all-rounders in order to win matches. He said that unearthing impactful all-rounders might not be one of India’s strengths, and also acknowledged the positive strides BCCI and the Indian team management have taken.

“You have some decent ones in the Indian team. Jadeja is fantastic, Ashwin is doing a great job. So it isn’t that we don’t have any allrounders at all,” Kapil Dev added.

