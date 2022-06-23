Leicester: Focus has been on Virat Kohli over the past few months and it has not been good reasons. Kohli has not been in the best of form and hence has constantly been facing the heat from fans and critics. Former India captain Kapil Dev has commented on Kohli’s situation and said that people are not going to stay quiet if he does not score.Also Read - Leicestershire vs India LIVE Streaming: Squads, Schedule; When And Where to Watch 4-Day Warm-up Game

"I haven't played cricket as much as Virat Kohli. But sometimes you may not have played enough cricket but you can look to figure things out. Either that, or we just cannot criticise such great players. We have played cricket and we understand the game and after that, they have to improve their thought process, not ours. If you prove us wrong, we will like it. If you don't score runs, we feel there is some fault. We just see one thing and that's your performance. And if the performance is not there, don't expect people to stay quiet. Your bat and your performance should speak, nothing else," Kapil said on Uncut.

Kapil reckons Kohli's lean patch has become a concern for his fans and Indian cricket.

“It pains me to see such a big player go through this a long gap (with regards to a century). He is like a hero to us. We never thought we would witness a player whom we can compare to Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag. But then they came, and forced us to compare and now since he hasn’t for the last two years, it is bothering me and all of us,” Kapil pointed out.