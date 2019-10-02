Former Indian skipper and the chairman of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) Kapil Dev, has stepped down from his position, two days after another member Shantha Rangaswamy resigned, after conflict of interest complaint against the CAC by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) life member Sanjiv Gupta.

As per Sportstar, top officials in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed the development to the website. Kapil has sent his resignation to Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai and CEO, Rahul Johri.

On Saturday, BCCI Ethics Officer DK Jain. Jain had sent a notice to the CAC, comprising Kapil, Rangaswamy and Anshuman Gaekwad regarding their involvement in activities other than CAC role and has given them time till October 10 to respond.

Besides serving his role in the CAC, Kapil is conflicted for being a commentator, owner of a floodlight company and being a member of Indian Cricketers Association. Rangaswamy, a former captain of India women’s team, has been accused of being involved with the Indian Cricketers’ Association (ICA), whereas former India coach Gaekwad finds himself in trouble for owning an academy and serving as a member of the BCCI Affiliation Committee.

However, the bigger story is that if the CAC is indeed found guilty of the above conflicts, it could might as well result in Ravi Shastri contesting for India’s head coach all over again since Kapil, Rangaswamy and Gaekwad were the ones responsible for the former India allrounder’s extension as coach till the 2021 World T20 in India.