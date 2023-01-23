Home

Kapil Dev Responds to Sachin Tendulkar-Virat Kohli Debate, Says Every Generation is Going to Get Better

''You will see a better cricketer and performing better''- Kapil Dev.

New Delhi: There is not a single doubt that Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are two of the greatest batters India has ever seen and there is a constant debate of who is the GOAT. Even though both are from different eras but Kohli and Sachin has played alongside each other in the final years of the latter. Former India captain and 1983 World Cup winner Kapil Dev gives his verdict on the debate.

The legendary all-rounder said that people will have their likes and dislikes, but every generation is going to get better and a better cricketer will come up with better performing rate.

“A player of that calibre, you don’t have to pick one or two. It’s a team of XI players. I might have my own likes or dislikes, but every generation is going to get better. In our time, Sunil Gavaskar was one of the finest then we saw Rahul Dravid, Sachin, Virender Sehwag and this generation Rohit, Virat and next generation will be better. You will see a better cricketer and performing better,” Dev in an exclusive interview told Gulf News.

Tendulkar has the most number of international centuries, a total of 100 hundreds to his name. Virat Kohli broke his century draught almost after 3 years and have now scored a total of 4 white-ball hundreds in a matter of 4 months, taking his tally to 74, which is the second-most in the history of the game.

Currently Kohli has 46 ODI centuries and need 3 more to equal the God of Cricket’s record tally in 50-over cricket.