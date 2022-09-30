New Delhi: MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev, the legends of the gentleman’s game is not only a gentleman in cricket, but when they take up a different sport, both of them pull it off with a different swagger altogether. On Monday, the 1983 World Cup winning captain shared a picture with the 2011 World Cup winning captain from the Kapil Dev-Grant Thornton Invitational 2022 event in Gurugram.Also Read - Suryakumar Yadav Set to Join Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni With Massive Milestone

'When cricketers turn golfers', Kapil Dev posted with the caption on Instagram. Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh, who played the role of Dev in the movie 83, commented on the story, 'wah!'

Earlier this month, both Dev and Dhoni were seen together in the US Open Tennis Championship. Dhoni recently launched Oreo biscuits in India once again for the ‘first time’ ever. Rumours were rife that he will not lead CSK in IPL 2023 and not play IPL anymore. As has been confirmed by Dhoni and the CSK management that he would lead the franchise next year in IPL.

Dev also recently reacted on the Deepti Sharma mankad, which became the talk of the town in the cricketing fraternity

“In a situation like this, I feel instead of intense debates every time there should be a simple rule. Deprive the batsmen of their run. It should be deemed a short run. It’s a better solution in my mind.” the World Cup-winning captain wrote in his Instagram story.