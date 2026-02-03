Home

Kapil Dev SLAMS Pakistan’s boycott of India match in T20 World Cup 2026, says, ‘Not looking…’

Former India World Cup winning captain, Kapil Dev expressed disappointment over Pakistan's decision to boycott their T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage match against India.

Kapil Dev SLAMS Pakistan's boycott of India match in T20 World Cup 2026 (Picture Credit: X)

New Delhi: Legendary former Indian captain Kapil Dev expressed disappointment over Pakistan’s decision to boycott their T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage match against India. Pakistan confirmed their participate in the tournament, but they won’t take the field on February 15 against the Men in Blue.

Kapil Dev warned PCB their decision could harm Pakistan’s cricketing reputation

The decision was taken after Bangladesh’s removal from the competition as the ICC denied their request to move their matches from India over “security concerns.” In a conversation with NDTV Kapil Dev warned that if the boycott decision was made by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), it could damage the country’s cricketing reputation and negatively affect the current generation of players.

“If the decision was taken by the players, they can come out and say. However, if the board says that you will not play, the reputation of the country comes down,” Kapil Dev said.

“It is not looking bright for Pakistan. You are killing the generation. Pakistan have given us fantastic talents over the years. But if you will not allow these boys to play in the World Cup, you are killing the generation and hurting the game. You are being unfair to your own players,” he further said

ICC has uregd the team to reconsider thier decision

The ICC urged the team to reconsider their decision, warning of the long-term consequences for cricket in the country. Kapil Dev added that while fans would be disappointed if the match does not go ahead, Pakistan risks losing its supporters altogether if it sticks to its decision to boycott the clash against India.

“The emotions and spectators will be impacted. But, in the long run, no one will miss them. People will not think about it for a long time and they will ultimately move on,” the legendary cricketer concluded.

Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan, placed in Group A are scheduled to play their T20 World Cup 2026 opener against the Netherlands on February 7.

