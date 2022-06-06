New Delhi: Legendary India captain Kapil Dev has slammed India’s top 3 batters in Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul for their lack of impact when the team need them during pressure situations. He says that when it’s the time to take off in the innings, all of them falter and get out which eventually adds more pressure on the team.Also Read - Apple WWDC 2022: iOS 16 Unveiled With Revamped Lock Screen, Notifications | Details Here

"They have a big reputation and there's huge pressure on them, which shouldn't be the case. You have to play fearless cricket. All of these are players who can hit at a strike rate of 150-160. Whenever we need them to score runs, they all get out. When it is time to take off (in the innings), they are out. And that adds to pressure. Either you play an anchor or you play striker," Kapil Dev told on YouTube channel Uncut.

The former India international asserts that if the team wants a particular player to play the entire 20 overs and come back with a score of 60 not out, then the very player is doing injustice to the whole team.

“When you talk about KL Rahul, if the team tells him to play the entire 20 overs and you come back with a score of, say 60 not out, you’re not doing justice to your team,” said Kapil.

Dev firmly believes the approach needs to be changed and if that doesn’t happen, the players needs to be replaced.

“I think the approach needs to change. And if it doesn’t, you have to change the players. A big player is expected to make a big impact. Having a big reputation is not enough, you also have to deliver great performances”, he added.