Former India captain Kapil Dev has tendered his resignation from the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) due to a Conflict of Interest issue that was sent to him by the BCCI’s Ethics Officer DK Jain. However, according to PTI, Dev didn’t need to put in his papers for a “non-existent committee”.

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai had earlier said that the CAC, led by Dev, but also consists of members, former women’s captain Shantha Rangaswamy, and former India opener Anshuman Gaekwad were “not conflicted” as per their understanding and it was appointed for only selecting the head coach.

The three members were served Conflict of Interest notices on complaints issued by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) life member Sanjeev Gupta, who explained in his complaint that the members were part of the CAC and also had roles in players’ association.

Rangaswamy had immediately tendered her resignation earlier this week after a conflict of interest notice was issued to her. “There is no point in contesting the notice, going through a hearing. As it is I would have had to give up a post. I have decided to give up both posts,” she said.

Gaekwad said that he is ready to resign if the “committee still exists”.

“As far as I am concerned, our ad-hoc committee was appointed only for a particular day where we had to select the head coach. I think it’s non-existent but if it exists, I will also resign if conflict question comes up,” he told PTI.

Rai had earlier informed that “CAC didn’t exist anymore as it is a one-time committee.”

Recently, former India captain Rahul Dravid deposed before BCCI Ethics Officer DK Jain after Gupta’s complaint against him over a potential Conflict of Interest. According to the complaint, Dravid was serving as the National Cricket Academy head and was also the vice-president at India Cements, which own Chennai Super Kings (CSK).