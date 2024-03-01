Home

Sports

Kapil Dev Welcomes BCCI’s Punishments Towards Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer; Backs Board’s Strictness On Domestic Cricket

Kapil Dev Welcomes BCCI’s Punishments Towards Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer; Backs Board’s Strictness On Domestic Cricket

Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer didn’t adhere to BCCI’s diktat of playing domestic cricket when not playing for the national team.

Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer were a part of the Indian team in the ODI World Cup 2023.

New Delhi: World Cup-winning former India captain Kapil Dev welcomed BCCI’s decision to terminate the central contracts of few cricketers for lack of commitment to domestic cricket, terming it a much-needed decision to protect the marquee first-class events like the Ranji Trophy. Kapil, under whom India won the 1983 World Cup, made the comments after Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer were excluded from the BCCI’s central contracts after ignoring the board’s diktat to play in the Ranji Trophy.

Trending Now

Although the legendary cricketer didn’t name anyone, Kapil said this decision from BCCI’s part was long overdue. “Yes, few players will suffer, kuch logon ko taqleef hogi, hone do lekin desh se badhkar koi nahi hai (some people will feel hurt but let it be because nobody is bigger than the country). Well done,” said the 75-year-old.

You may like to read

“I congratulate the BCCI for taking the much needed step to protect the status of domestic cricket. I was sad to see domestic cricket being given the skip by players once they had established themselves in international cricket,” he added.

While Kishan didn’t turn up for Jharkhand in their entire Ranji Trophy campaign despite being fit and not playing for India. Instead, he was seen training with his Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya in Vadodara.

Iyer, who was India’s one of the highest run-getters in ODI World Cup 2023, did not make himself available for Mumbai’s Ranji quarterfinal against Baroda after being excluded from the Indian team after the second Test against England. Instead, Iyer attended Kolkata Knight Riders’ pre-season training camp in Mumbai.

“It was high time the message was given and this strong step by the BCCI will go a long way in restoring the prestige of domestic cricket,” he added. Kapil asserted that it was the duty of established stars to play domestic cricket as they owe their success to their respective states.

“I have always believed in the process of international players making themselves available to play for their respective states. It helps them extend their support to domestic players. Also it is a nice way to pay back for the services rendered by the state association in grooming a player,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kishan is among the cricketing stars who has been invited to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding at Jamnagar in Gujarat. Kishan was caught on camera arriving for the wedding.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.