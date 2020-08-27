Former India opener Sunil Gavaskar heaped praise on 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev, hailing him as his India’s all-time No 1. Also Read - MS Dhoni Himself Said in an Interview he Wants to Bat at No.4: RP Singh

Speaking to India Today, Gavaskar said: “Top of everything would be Kapil Dev, he would be No.1. For me, he is the best. All-time No.1 will always be Kapil Dev.” Also Read - MS Dhoni Was Calm, Virat Kohli is Aggressive: Irfan Pathan

Referring to Kapil as a ‘complete player’, Gavaskar said that Kapil had the unique ability to win matches with the bat and the ball and would also take brilliant catches. Also Read - IPL 2020 Update: Unacademy as Central Sponsor, CRED Signed in as Official Partner

“He could win the match with the bat and with the ball. He would take the wickets and win the match for you. He would score a scorching hundred or quickfire 80-90 and turn the game around. He made an impact with the bat. He made an impact with the ball. Don’t forget all those catches that he took. So he was a complete cricketer,” Gavaskar added.

Not long back, Gavaskar had drawn parallels of MS Dhoni with Kapil and said that they were similar as leaders.

“Both (Dhoni and Kapil) were very, very similar. Both had similar approaches to the game. They loved playing the game. Both of them loved being in the center of action and they wanted to achieve great things for their teams. In that way, both are very similar,” Gavaskar said.

Gavaskar also said that it is commendable the way Kapil and Dhoni control their emotions.

“If a captain is a little more irritable at a catch being dropped or a misfield, then the players get even more nervous. And that’s where Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni scored. They just controlled their emotions so well, that the players did not feel affected at all and played their own game freely,” he added.