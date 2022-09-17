New Delhi: After three years of serving as the treasurer of Khushii, Anirudh Khaitan has been unanimously elected by the board and the senior leadership team to take over as the president of the Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO).Also Read - Ravichandran Ashwin Turns 36; BCCI Lists His Achievements

Founded in 2003 by legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev, Khushii believes in the transformation of children through education.

Khushii focuses on the holistic development of children. Its first-ever project — The Neemrana Project — had a massive outreach, monitoring and evaluating 4,80,000 rural and urban beneficiaries.

Khushii today reaches out to approximately 50,306 beneficiaries in 48 schools and 12 learning centres across 12 states pan-India through its ‘Shikshaantra Plus’ programme.

Its differentiating quotient in addressing a child’s mental well-being under the ‘Manoshakti wing’, and enabling the development of life skills through ‘Shiksha Aur Vikas’, has been made possible with the support of its 43-plus corporate partners. Their long-standing association and support speak highly about Khushii’s credibility and impact.

Additionally, Khaitan serves as the vice-chairman of Khaitan Education Centre, currently running Khaitan Public School, Sahibabad and is a director of Bengal Education Society, which simultaneously runs Khaitan World School, Ghaziabad. He is also the co-chair of FICCI ARISE (Alliance for Re-imagining School Education), a countrywide body of schools across India. He strongly believes that education is the founding stone of a developed nation.

His belief, experience and expertise in this field are bound to help Khushii make a deeper impact.

Speaking on the need to reach out to every child, Khaitan said, “The need to reach out to every child possible is essential. I pledge to expand Khushii’s reach to 2,50,000 children by the end of 2025. I look forward to achieving this ambitious goal with the unceasing support of our long-standing patrons, corporate partners, my fellow office-bearers and the passionate team.

“We take it as my responsibility to take forward the vision of Mr. Kapil Dev to ensure that each and every child under Khushii’s reach to march forward towards a better and brighter future and no one is left behind.”

Khushii is focused on building brighter futures for our nation’s children by offering a holistic approach to empower those who do not have access to quality education and, most importantly, need to take care of their social and emotional health.