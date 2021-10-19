New Delhi: Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev thinks that India is a very strong T20 team and has the firepower and the ammunition required to more than make up for allrounder Hardik Pandya’s inability to bowl in the upcoming T20 World Cup held in UAE and Oman.Also Read - T20 World Cup 2021: Marcus Stoinis Hopeful of Bowling in Next Warm-up Against India

Having said that, Kapil also conceded that an allrounder makes a massive difference in the side and gives the captain that extra option that can come in handy, adding that it enhances the captain's ability to rotate bowlers and gives him the extra option to fall back on.

Kapil's comments came after Hardik refrained from bowling in India's warm-up match against England, which the Men-in-Blue won on Monday.

Kohli used five full-time bowling options and they conceded 188 runs. Hardik (12* off 10 balls) played as a specialist batsman.

“An all-rounder always makes a massive difference to a team. Hardik not bowling will not impact India’s chances, but it will make a difference in terms of Kohli’s options. If an all-rounder is available for both, it enhances the captain’s ability to rotate bowlers and gives him the extra option to fall back on,” Kapil Dev told Sportskeeda.

“In Hardik’s case, India should be okay given the talent in the team, but him bowling even two overs will obviously lend more flexibility. That said, I believe India does have the firepower in the team to make up for the deficiency,” he added.

It is to be noted that Hardik has not bowled for India since the home series against England earlier this year. The Mumbai Indians all-rounder kept away from bowling during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 too.

(With IANS Inputs)