Pakistan Super League 2020 LIVE Cricket Streaming Details

Qualifier Live Score: Karachi Kings 141/8 in 20 Overs vs Multan Sultan 141/7 – Match Heads into Super Over

The playoffs and final of the annual Pakistan Super League will be played between November 14 and November 17. 30 matches of the T20 tournament were played between February-March earlier this year before the coronavirus outbreak brought the event to a halt. It was later decided that the business end of PSL will resume in November. All the remaining matches are to be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The four teams that have qualified for the playoffs include Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, Peshwar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars. Several overseas stars representing these teams have confirmed their availability including the likes of Faf du Plessis, James Vince, Imran Tahir, Hardus Vijloen, Brendon Taylor among others. Sultans topped the points table and will lock horns with Kings in the qualifier. In the first Eliminator, third-placed Qalandars will take on Zalmi.

Pakistan Super League 2020 Live Streaming Details

On TV: Not Available in India

Live Streaming: Pakistan Super League’s Official Account on YouTube

PSL 2020 Playoffs And Final Schedule

14 November

Qualifier – Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings – 3:30 PM IST

Eliminator – Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi – 8:30 PM IST

15 November – Eliminator

TBD vs TBD – 8:30 PM IST

17 November – Final

TBD vs TBD – 8:30 PM IST

Full Squads

Karachi Kings: Aamir Yamin, Wayne Parnell (South Africa), Arshad Iqbal, Awais Zia, Babar Azam, Cameron Delport (South Africa), Chadwick Walton (West Indies), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, James Vince (England), Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Sharjeel Khan, Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies), Umaid Asif, Umer Khan, Usama Mir and Waqas Maqsood.

Lahore Qalandars: Abid Ali, Agha Salman, Ben Dunk (Australia), Dane Vilas (South Africa), David Wiese (South Africa), Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Farzan Raja, Haris Rauf, Jaahid Ali, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Samit Patel (England), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh) and Usman Shinwari.

Multan Sultans: Adam Lyth (England), Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Imran Tahir (South Africa), Joe Denly (England), Junaid Khan, Khushdil Shah, Brendon Taylor (Zimbabwe), Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Ravi Bopara (England), Rilee Rossouw (South Africa), Rohail Nazir, Shaan Masood, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir and Zeeshan Ashraf.

Peshawar Zalmi: Aamir Ali, Adil Amin, Carlos Brathwaite (West Indies), Faf du Plessis (South Africa), Haider Ali Khan, Hardus Viljoen (South Africa), Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Khurram Shehzad, Liam Livingstone (England), Mohammad Mohsin, Rahat Ali, Shoaib Malik, Umar Amin, Wahab Riaz and Yasir Shah.