Published: February 6, 2022 6:00 PM IST

KAR vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction PSL 2022, Match 14

KAR vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction KAR vs ISL Pakistan Super League 2022, Match 14: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United at National Stadium at 8:00 PM IST Feb 06: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 11 for Today Pakistan Super League 2022 Between KAR vs ISL. Also, Check Karachi Kings Dream 11 Team Player List, Islamabad United Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips. Match: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United T20 Match, Pakistan Super League T20, February 06. Match Toss: 7:30 PM IST. Date and Time: 8:00 PM IST. Venue: National Stadium, Karachi. KAR vs ISL Dream11 Team Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Joe Clarke, Mohammad Nabi, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Umaid Asif, Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shadab Khan (vc) KAR vs ISL Predicted Playing 11 Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Joe Clarke (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Lewis Gregory, Aamer Yamin, Sahibzada Farhan, Imad Wasim, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Taha, Mohammad Imran Islamabad United: Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shadab Khan (C), Faheem Ashraf, Azam Khan (WK), Asif Ali, Mubasir Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Marchant de Lange.

