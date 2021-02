KAR vs ISL Dream11 Team Predictions

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Super League T20 – Online Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's KAR vs ISL at National Stadium, Karachi: In the sixth match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League, Karachi Kings will lock horns with Islamabad United. Both the teams started their respective campaigns on a winning note. Karachi defeated Quetta Gladiators while Islamabad got the better of Multan Sultans. Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Pakistan Super League T20, Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Dream11 Tips and Prediction. Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United, Pakistan Super League T20, KAR vs ISL Dream11 Tips and Prediction, Today match Prediction, Today match Tips, Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Today's Cricket match Playing xi, Today match Playing xi, KAR playing xi, ISL playing xi, dream11 guru tips, Dream11 Predictions for today's match

KAR vs ISL Dream11 Match Details

TOSS: The Pakistan Super League T20 toss between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United will take place at 7:00 PM IST – February 24.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

KAR vs ISL My Dream11 Team

Alex Hales (captain), Joe Clarke (vice-captain), Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nabi, Shadab Khan, Lewis Gregory, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Amir, Zafar Gohar

KAR vs ISL Predicted 11s

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Colin Ingram, Joe Clarke, Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Imad Wasim, Arshad Iqbal, Mohd Amir, Waqas Maqsood, Aamer Yamin

Islamabad United: Phil Salt, Alex Hales, Shadab Khan, Rohail Nazir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Lewis Gregory, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Zafar Gohar, Mohd Wasim Jr

KAR vs ISL Full Squads

Islamabad United: Lewis Gregory, Faheem Ashraf, Zafar Gohar, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Akif Javed, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Zeeshan Zameer, Rohail Nazir, Muhammad Musa, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Reece Topley, Philip Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Shadab Khan (captain), Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed

Karachi Kings: Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Imad Wasim (captain), Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Waqas Maqsood, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Qasim Akram, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Malik, Chadwick Walton, Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Joe Clarke (wk), Colin Ingram

