Here are the details of when and where to watch Pakistan Super League 2024 match 15 between Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United online and on TV.

KAR vs ISL Live Streaming PSL 2024: Shan Masood’s Karachi Kings are going to compete against Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United in match 15 of the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2024 which will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi, on February 28. Both KAR and ISL need to add more wins in front of their names to have a better tournament.

Where To Watch The PSL 2024 match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United?

Fans can stream the Karachi Kings and Islamabad United match on FanCode, the official broadcast partner for PSL 2024 in India. India. Unfortunately, there is no live telecasting of PSL matches in India.

Live streaming of PSL cricket matches is also available on Snack Video, Begin, Myco, Tapmad, and Tamasha.

In addition, HBL PSL 9 (for sponsorship reasons), can be watched on Sky Sports and Sky Go app (United Kingdom), Fox Cricket (Australia), Willow TV (United States of America), Sky Sports NZ (New Zealand), Super Sport TV (Sub-Sahara and Africa), Flow Sports (West Indies), Tampad (Bangladesh and Nepal), Cricbuzz and Starzplay E-vision (Middle East and North Africa, and South East Asia), and Sports Central YouTube and Facebook platforms (rest of the world).

When and where is the Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 match happening?

The Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 match will be held at the National Stadium in Lahore on February 28, Tuesday at 7:30 pm IST.

Squads

Karachi Kings: Shan Masood(c), Muhammad Akhlaq(w), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Nawaz, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Irfan Khan, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tim Seifert, Anwar Ali, Leus du Plooy, Blessing Muzarabani, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Sirajuddin, Arafat Minhas, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Saad Baig, Fawad Ali

Islamabad United: Jordan Cox, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan(c), Agha Salman, Azam Khan(w), Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Hunain Shah, Naseem Shah, Tymal Mills, Alex Hales, Rumman Raees, Obed McCoy, Qasim Akram, Shamyl Hussain, Ubaid Shah, Shahab Khan, Martin Guptill

