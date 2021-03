KAR vs KER Dream11 Prediction Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD

Karnataka vs Kerala Dream11 Team Prediction Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s KAR vs KER at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. In the match of Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD, Kerala will take on Karnatakaat the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on Monday. The Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD KAR vs KER match will start at 9 AM IST – March 08. The excitement of the ODI cricket continues with Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD. Sachin Baby’s Kerala will lock horns with R Samarth’s Karnatakain the crucial contest. Here is the Vijay Hazare Trophy Dream11 Team Prediction – ODD Dream11 Guru Tips and KAR vs KER Dream11 Team Prediction, KAR vs KER Fantasy Cricket Prediction ODD game, KAR vs KER Probable XIs Vijay Hazare Trophy, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Karnataka vs Kerala, Fantasy Playing Tips – Vijay Hazare Trophy. Also Read - Shardul Thakur Blasts 57-Ball 92 as Mumbai Crush Himachal by 200 Runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy

TOSS: The Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD toss between Kerala and Karnataka will take place at 08:30 AM IST. Also Read - DEL vs RJS Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD Elite Group D: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Delhi vs Rajasthan at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur at 9 AM IST March 1 Monday

Time: 09:00 AM IST Also Read - GUJ vs BRD Dream11 Team Prediction Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD Match: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Gujarat vs Baroda at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat at 9 AM IST February 28 Sunday

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

KAR vs KER My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: S Samson (VC)

Batsmen: R Uthappa, D Padikkal (C), M Pandey, S Baby

All-Rounders: J Saxena, S Gopal, S Midhun

Bowlers: S Sreesanth, A Mithun, K Siddharth

KAR vs KER Probable Playing XIs

Karnataka: R Samarth (C), Devdutt Padikkal, K Siddharth, Manish Pandey, Karun Nair, BR Sharath (WK), Abhimanyu Mithun, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, K Gowtham and Prasidh Krishna

Kerala: Robin Uthappa, Vishnu Vinod, Sanju Samson, Vathsal Govind, Sachin Baby (C), Mohd Azharuddeen (WK), Jalaj Saxena, MD Nidheesh, S Midhun, NP Basil and S Sreesanth

KAR vs KER Squads

Karnataka Squad: Ravikumar Samarth (c), Karun Nair, Devdutt Padikkal, Roham Kadam, Dega Nischal, KL Shrijith, Sharath BR, Rakshith S, Anirudha Joshi, KV Siddharth, Nikin Jose, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Aditya Somanna, Shubhang Hegde, Abhimanyu Mithun, Prasidh Krishna, Ronit More, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Manoj Bhandage, MB Darshan.

Kerala Squad: Sachin Baby (c), Vishnu Vinod, Sanju Samson, Rohan Kunnummel, Azharudeen, Robin Uthappa, Salman Nizar, Vatsal Govind, Jalaj Saxena, Akshay Chandran, Vinoop Manooharan, Sijomon, Midhun S, Basil NP, Arun M, Nidheesh MD, Sreroop, Sreesanth, Fanooz, Rojith.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ KAR Dream11 Team/ KER Dream11 Team/ Kerala Dream11 Player List/ Karnataka Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Vijay Hazare Trophy/ Online Cricket Tips and more.