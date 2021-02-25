KAR vs KER Dream11 Prediction Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD

Karnataka vs Kerala Dream11 Team Prediction Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's KAR vs KER at M Chinnaswamy Stadium: In one of the highly-awaited battles of Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD tournament, two cricketing powerhouses – Karnataka and Kerala will take on each other in an Elite Group C match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday. The Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD KAR vs KER match will start at 9 AM IST – February 26. Defending champions Karnataka are the favorites for Friday's game, but Kerala's superior depth and balance mean they are no pushovers. The visitors – Kerala have emerged as the team to beat in the Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament so far – with three wins in three games. They are well on course for a top-two finish. Veteran ace Robin Uthappa and young star Sanju Samson have delivered the goods for Kerala. Karnataka, on the other hand, ride on star opener Devdutt Padikkal who has been in great form. Their bowling attack also faring well in the competition so far. Against the likes of Vishnu Vinod, Karnataka will need to deliver yet again as they also aim for a top-two finish.

TOSS: The Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD toss between Karnataka and Kerala will take place at 8.30 AM IST.

Time: 9 AM IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

KAR vs KER My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sanju Samson

Batters – Robin Uthappa (vc), Devdutt Padikkal (C), Sachin Baby, Mohammed Azharuddeen

All-Rounders – Jalaj Saxena, Shreyas Gopal

Bowlers – Jagadeesha Suchith, S Sreesanth, Prasidh Krishna, Abhimanyu Mithun

KAR vs KER Probable Playing XIs

Karnataka: Robin Uthappa, Vishnu Vinod, Sanju Samson, Sachin Baby, Mohd Azharuddeen, Vathsal Govind, Kalliparambil Rojith, Jalaj Saxena, M Nidheesh, S Sreesanth and B Thampi.

Kerala: Samarth R, Devdutt Padikkal, K Siddharth, Karun Nair, Aniruddha Joshi, AbKERanyu Mithun, Jagadeesan Suchith, Sharath BR, Shreyas Gopal, Vyshak V and Prasidh Krishna.

KAR vs KER Squads

Karnataka: Ravikumar Samarth (c), Karun Nair, Devdutt Padikkal, Roham Kadam, Dega Nischal, KL Shrijith, Sharath BR, Rakshith S, Anirudha Joshi, KV Siddharth, Nikin Jose, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Aditya Somanna, Shubhang Hegde, AbKERanyu Mithun, Prasidh Krishna, Ronit More, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Manoj Bhandage, MB Darshan.

Kerala: Sachin Baby (C), Vishnu Vinod, Sanju Samson, Rohan Kunnummel, Azharudeen, Robin Uthappa, Salman Nizar, Vatsal Govind, Jalaj Saxena, Akshay Chandran, Vinoop Manooharan, Sijomon, Midhun S, Basil NP, Arun M, Nidheesh MD, Sreroop, Sreesanth, Fanooz, Rojith.

