KAR vs LAH Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Super League 2020 Final – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's KAR vs LAH at National Stadium, Karachi: In the summit clash of the Pakistan Super League 2020, Karachi Kings will lock horns with Lahore Qalandars tonight. Karachi made the final after beating table-toppers Multan Sultans in the qualifier. On the other hand, Lahore first defeated Peshawar Zalmi in the first eliminator and then got the better of Sultans in eliminator 2 to enter a maiden PSL final. Both teams will be aiming for their maiden title.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Super League 2020 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of KAR vs LAH, Pakistan Super League 2020, Karachi Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Pakistan Super League 2020, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – KAR vs LAH T20 match, Online Cricket Tips Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, Fantasy Prediction – Pakistan Super League 2020 2020

TOSS: The Pakistan Super League 2020 final match toss between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars will take place at 8 PM IST – November 17, Tuesday.

Time: 8.30 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

KAR vs LAH My Dream11 Team

Babar Azam (captain), Shaheen Shah Afridi (vice-captain), David Wiese, Mohammad Hafeez, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Waqas Maqsood, Haris Rauf, Ben Dunk, Sharjeel Khan, Fakhar Zaman

KAR vs LAH Probable Playing XIs

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Chadwick Walton, Sherfane Rutherford, Wayne Parnell, Mohammad Amir, Waqas Maqsood, Arshad Iqbal

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Tamim Iqbal, Sohail Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk, David Weise, Samit Patel, Muhammad Faizan, Dilbar Hussain, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

KAR vs LAH Full Squads

Karachi Kings: Mohammad Amir, Waqas Maqsood, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Rizwan, Cameron Delport, Awais Zia, Umaid Asif, Aamer Yamin, Usama Mir, Umer Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim (captain), Chadwick Walton (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Wayne Parnell

Lahore Qalandars: Dilbar Hussain, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Dane Vilas, Jaahid Ali, Usman Shinwari, Agha Salman, Abid Ali, Maaz Khan, Raja Farzan, Fakhar Zaman, Tamim Iqbal, Sohail Akhtar (captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Muhammad Faizan

