KAR vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction

KAR vs LAH Pakistan Super League 2022, Match 6: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars at National Stadium at 8:00 PM IST January 30:

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 11 for Today Pakistan Super League 2022 Between KAR vs LAH. Also, Check Karachi Kings Dream 11 Team Player List, Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Match: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars T20 Match, Pakistan Super League T20, 30th January.

Match Toss: 7:30 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

KAR vs LAH Dream11 Team

Joe Clarke, Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nabi (vc), Lewis Gregory, David Wiese, Rashid Khan (c), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Imran

KAR vs LAH Predicted Playing 11

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Joe Clarke (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Taha, Aamer Yamin, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Imran

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

KAR vs LAH Squads

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam(c), Joe Clarke(w), Mohammad Nabi, Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Taha, Mohammad Ilyas, Umaid Asif, Rohail Nazir, Jordan Thompson, Mohammad Amir, Ian Cockbain, Sahibzada Farhan, Qasim Akram, Talha Ahsan

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk(w), David Wiese, Samit Patel, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Sohail Akhtar, Ahmed Daniyal, Dean Foxcroft, Matty Potts, Maaz Khan, Akif Javed, Zeeshan Ashraf, Syed Faridoun