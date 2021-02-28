KAR vs LAH Dream11 Tips And Predictions Super League T20 Match 11

Dream11 Team Prediction Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan Super League 2021 Match 11 – Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today's Match KAR vs LAH at National Stadium: In another exciting Pakistan Super League 2021 clash, defending champions Karachi Kings will take on Lahore Qalandars at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday evening. The Super League T20 2021 match will start at 7.30 PM while the Toss will take place at 7 PM (IST). It will be a repeat of the PSL 2020 finals. After losing a nail-biting encounter last season, Qalandars will be determined to get their revenge this time around. Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars are at the second and third spot in the PSL 2021 points table. Kings will come into this contest with momentum on their side after chasing down the big target of 196 in their last match against Multan Sultans. Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars lost their last match against Multan Sultans by seven wickets. They are placed at the third spot on the points table, having won two of three matches they played so far. Here is our KAR vs LAH Dream11 team predictions, KAR vs LAH Dream11 team players list and KAR vs LAH Dream11 top picks.

TOSS – The toss between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars will take place at 7 PM (IST) – February 28.

Time: 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

KAR vs LAH My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Joe Clarke

Batsmen – Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman (VC), Sharjeel Khan

All-Rounders – Mohammad Hafeez (C), Mohammad Nabi, Samit Patel

Bowlers – Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal

KAR vs LAH Probable Playing XIs

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Colin Ingram, Joe Clarke (WK), Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Imad Wasim (C), Arshad Iqbal, Mohd Amir, Waqas Maqsood and Aamer Yamin.

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (C), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Joe Denly, Ben Dunk (WK), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Maaz Khan and Ahmed Daniyal.

KAR vs LAH SQUADS

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Joe Clarke (wk), Colin Ingram, Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Imad Wasim (C), Aamer Yamin, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal, Chadwick Walton, Zeeshan Malik, Mohammad Ilyas, Danish Aziz, Qasim Akram, Noor Ahmad.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar (C), Joe Denly, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, Ahmed Daniyal, Haris Rauf, Salman Mirza, Zeeshan Ashraf, Muhammad Faizan, Dilbar Hussain, Maaz Khan, Muhammad Zaid Alam, Rashid Khan, Agha Salman, Tom Abell.

