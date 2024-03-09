Home

Sports

KAR vs LAH FREE Live Streaming, PSL 2024: When And Where to Watch Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Online & on TV in India

KAR vs LAH FREE Live Streaming, PSL 2024: When And Where to Watch Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Online & on TV in India

KAR vs LAH Live Streaming, PSL 2024: When And Where to Watch Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Online & on TV in India: KAR vs LAH, KAR vs LAH news, KAR vs LAH Updates, KAR vs LAH live streaming, KAR vs LAH Cricket Streaming.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, 26th Match

KAR vs LAH Live Streaming, PSL 2024: When And Where to Watch Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Online & on TV in India: KAR vs LAH, KAR vs LAH news, KAR vs LAH Updates, KAR vs LAH live streaming, KAR vs LAH Cricket Streaming, KAR vs LAH PSL 2024, KAR vs LAH in PSL 2024, KAR vs LAH streaming, KAR vs LAH live, Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Updates, Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars live streaming, KAR vs LAH Live Streaming, ISL vs LAH Live Streaming Details, KAR vs LAH Live Streaming on fancode, KAR vs LAH Live Streaming in India.

Where To Watch The PSL 2024 match between Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars?

Fans can stream the Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars match on FanCode, the official broadcast partner for PSL 2024 in India. India. Unfortunately, there is no live telecasting of PSL matches in India.

Live streaming of PSL cricket matches is also available on Snack Video, Begin, Myco, Tapmad and Tamasha.

In addition, HBL PSL 9 (for sponsorship reasons), can be watched on Sky Sports and Sky Go app (United Kingdom), Fox Cricket (Australia), Willow TV (United States of America), Sky Sports NZ (New Zealand), Super Sport TV (Sub-Sahara and Africa), Flow Sports (West Indies), Tampad (Bangladesh and Nepal), Cricbuzz and Starzplay E-vision (Middle East and North Africa, and South East Asia), and Sports Central YouTube and Facebook platforms (rest of the world).

Squads:

Lahore Qalandars Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Sam Billings(w), Shai Hope, Sikandar Raza, Ahsan Bhatti, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi(c), Jahandad Khan, Tayyab Abbas, Zaman Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Kamran Ghulam, George Linde, Daniel Lawrence, Lorcan Tucker, Salman Fayyaz, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Imran, Syed Faridoun, Mirza Tahir Baig

Karachi Kings Squad: Shan Masood(c), Tim Seifert(w), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Nawaz, Kieron Pollard, Irfan Khan, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mahmood, Blessing Muzarabani, Anwar Ali, Imran Tahir, Leus du Plooy, Daniel Sams, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Muhammad Akhlaq, Sirajuddin, Arafat Minhas, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Saad Baig, Fawad Ali

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.