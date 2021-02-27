KAR vs MUL Dream11 Tips And Predictions Super League T20 Match 9

Dream11 Team Prediction Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League 2021 Match 9 – Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today's Match KAR vs MUL at National Stadium: In another exciting Pakistan Super League 2021 clash, defending champions Karachi Kings will take on Multan Sultans at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday evening. The Super League T20 2021 match will start at 2.30 PM while the Toss will take place at 2 PM (IST). Karachi Kings started the tournament in an emphatic fashion with an easy win over Quetta Gladiators by seven wickets. Despite a century from Sharjeel Khan in their second match, Kings had to bow down against Islamabad United. With one win and a loss, they are currently placed at the third spot in the standings with two points. Meanwhile, with back-to-back losses against Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi put Multan Sultans in a spot of bother, but a victory over Lahore Qalandars by seven wickets has bought some sort of relief for them. Carlos Brathwaite was impressive with the ball, while skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Shoaib Maqsood also contributed in the victory.

TOSS – The toss between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will take place at 2 PM (IST) – February 27.

Time: 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

KAR vs MUL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Joe Clarke, Mohammad Rizwan (C)

Batsmen – Sharjeel Khan (vc), Babar Azam, Shoaib Maqsood, James Vince

All-Rounders – Mohammad Nabi, Carlos Brathwaite

Bowlers – Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Amir, Usman Qadir

KAR vs MUL Probable Playing XIs

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Colin Ingram, Joe Clarke (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Imad Wasim (C), Arshad Iqbal, Mohd Amir, Waqas Maqsood, and Aamer Yamin.

Multan Sultans: Mohd Rizwan (C/wk), Chris Lynn, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Sohaib Maqsood, Shahid Afridi/Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dhani and Imran Tahir.

KAR vs MUL SQUADS

Karachi Kings: Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Chadwick Walton, Joe Clarke, Noor Ahmad, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Malik, Qasim Akram.

Multan Sultans: Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Chris Lynn, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaib Ullah, Adam Lyth, Shahnawaz Dhani, Muhammad Umar, Imran Khan Sr.

