KAR vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints, Match 14: Captain, Vice-Captain – Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans, Playing 11s For Today’s at National Bank Cricket Stadium, Karachi, 2.30 PM PM IST, February 26, Sunday

Here is the Pakistan Super League Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and KAR vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction, KAR vs MUL Fantasy Cricket Prediction, KAR vs MUL Playing 11s Pakistan Super League, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, Fantasy Playing Tips – Pakistan Super League 2023.

KAR vs MUL, PSL Dream11 Prediction: All You Need To Know

KAR vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints, Match 14: Captain, Vice-Captain – Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans, Playing 11s For Today's at National Bank Cricket Stadium, Karachi, 2.30 PM PM IST, February 26, Sunday.

TOSS: The Pakistan Super League match toss between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans, will take place at 2:00 PM IST.

Time: February 26, Sunday 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: National Bank Cricket Stadium, Karachi.

KAR vs MUL Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan(c)

Batters: Shoaib Malik, Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Shan Masood

All-rounders: Ben Cutting, Imad Wasim(vc), A Yamin

Bolwers: Ihsanullah, Abbas Afridi, A Javed.

KAR vs MUL Probable Playing XIs

Karachi Kings: Matthew Wade (wk), James Vince, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim (c), Ben Cutting, Irfan Khan, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Umar, Imran Tahir, and Akif Javed.

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ilyas, and Ihsanullah.

