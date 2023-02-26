KAR vs MUL, PSL Dream11 Prediction: All You Need To Know

KAR vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints, Match 14: Captain, Vice-Captain – Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans, Playing 11s For Today’s at National Bank Cricket Stadium, Karachi, 2.30 PM PM IST, February 26, Sunday
TOSS: The Pakistan Super League match toss between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans, will take place at 2:00 PM IST.
Time: February 26, Sunday 2:30 PM IST.
Venue: National Bank Cricket Stadium, Karachi.
KAR vs MUL Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan(c)
Batters: Shoaib Malik, Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Shan Masood
All-rounders: Ben Cutting, Imad Wasim(vc), A Yamin
Bolwers: Ihsanullah, Abbas Afridi, A Javed.
KAR vs MUL Probable Playing XIs
Karachi Kings: Matthew Wade (wk), James Vince, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim (c), Ben Cutting, Irfan Khan, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Umar, Imran Tahir, and Akif Javed.
Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ilyas, and Ihsanullah.
