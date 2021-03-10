KAR vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD

Karnataka vs Mumbai Dream11 Team Prediction Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s KAR vs MUM at Palam A Stadium: In one of the highly-awaited battles of Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD tournament, two cricketing powerhouses – Karnataka and Mumbai will take on each other in Semifinal 2 match at the Palam A Stadium on Thursday. The Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD KAR vs MUM match will start at 9 AM IST – March 11. Karnataka have been in top form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, winning five out of their six matches. Opener Devdutt Padikkal has been the star of the season for Karnataka, smashing four hundreds in his last four outings in Vijay Hazare Trophy. With four consecutive List A hundreds to become the first Indian to achieve the feat. Padikkal is also the leading run-scorer of the tournament with 673 runs. On the other hand, Mumbai have been riding on Prithvi Shaw’s exploits at the top of the order. They made light work of Saurashtra in the quarterfinals. Despite Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur and Suryakumar Yadav leaving for national duty, Mumbai have a well-balanced unit capable of beating the defending champions. Shaw has so far scored 589 runs in the tournament. The live TV telecast MUM online live streaming of Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD match will be available on Star Sports network MUM Disney+ Hotstar, JIO TV app. Also Read - LIV vs LEP Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Football Prediction Champions League 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Predicted XIs For Today's Liverpool vs RB Leipzig Match at Anfield Stadium 1:30 AM IST March 11 Thursday

TOSS: The Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD toss between Karnataka and Mumbai will take place at 8.30 AM IST. Also Read - MCI vs SOU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Premier League 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Predicted XIs For Today's Manchester City vs Southampton Football Match at Etihad Stadium 11:30 PM IST March 10 Wednesday

Time: 9 AM IST Also Read - ALQ vs AA Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Football Tips Saudi Arabian League: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Al Qadsia SC vs Al Ain FC at Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium 8.30 PM IST March 10 Wednesday

Venue: Palam A Stadium.

KAR vs MUM My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Aditya Tare

Batters – Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Devdutt Padikkal (VC), Ravikumar Samarth, Prithvi Shaw (C)

All-Rounders – Shreyas Gopal, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian

Bowlers – Prasidh Krishna, Ronit More, Prashant Solanki

KAR vs MUM Probable Playing XIs

Karnataka: Ravikumar Samarth (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Karun Nair, Sharath BR (wk), Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Ronit More, Prasidh Krishna.

Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aditya Tare (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Aman Hakim Khan, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Prashant Solanki, Mohit Awasthi, Tushar Deshpande.

KAR vs MUM Squads

Karnataka: Ravikumar Samarth (C), Karun Nair, Devdutt Padikkal, Roham Kadam, Dega Nischal, KL Shrijith, Sharath BR, Rakshith S, Anirudha Joshi, KV Siddharth, Nikin Jose, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Aditya Somanna, Shubhang Hegde, Abhimanyu Mithun, Prasidh Krishna, Ronit More, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Manoj Bhandage, MB Darshan.

Mumbai: Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Akhil Herwadkar, Suryakumar Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Chinmay Sutar, Aditya Tare, Hardik Tamore, Shivam Dube, Aakash Parkar, Atif Attarwala, Shams Mulani, Atharva Ankolekar, Sairaj Patil, Sujit Nayak, Tanush Kotian, Prashant Solanki, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Siddharth Raut, and Mohit Awasthi.

