Home

Sports

KAR vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi , Playing 11s For Today’s Match 2 at National Stadium, Karachi 07:30 PM IST, February 14, Thursday

KAR vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi , Playing 11s For Today’s Match 2 at National Stadium, Karachi 07:30 PM IST, February 14, Thursday

Here is the Pakistan Super League Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and KAR vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, KAR vs PES Fantasy Cricket Prediction, KAR vs PES Playing 11s Pakistan Super League , Fantasy Cricket Prediction Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, Fantasy Playing Tips – Pakistan Super League.

KAR vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi , Playing 11s For Today’s Match 2 at National Stadium, Karachi 07:30 PM IST, February 14, Thursday (Image Credit- Twitter)

KAR vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints: Here is the Pakistan Super League Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and KAR vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, KAR vs PES Fantasy Cricket Prediction, KAR vs PES Playing 11s Pakistan Super League , Fantasy Cricket Prediction Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, Fantasy Playing Tips – Pakistan Super League. KAR vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction,Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at National Stadium, Karachi at 7:30 PM IST February 14, Thursday.

TOSS – The Pakistan Super League match toss between Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

You may like to read

Time – February 14, Thursday, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue- National Stadium, Karachi

KAR vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Haris

Batters: Shoaib Malik, James Vince (vc), Babar Azam (c), Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Imad Wasim, Qasim Akram

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Salman Irshad

KAR vs PES Probable Playing XIs

Karachi Kings (KAR): James Vince, Sharjeel Khan, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Qasim Akram, Matthew Wade (wk), Imad Wasim (c), James Fuller, Mohammad Amir, Mir Hamza and Tabriaz Shamsi.

Peshawar Zalmi (PES): Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Haseebullah Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Salman Irshad, Arshad Iqbal and Mujeeb ur Rahman

Disclaimer:India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.