KAR vs PES Dream11 Tips And Predictions Super League T20 Match 13

Dream11 Team Prediction Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Super League 2021 Match 13 – Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today's Match KAR vs PES at National Stadium: In another exciting Pakistan Super League 2021 clash, defending champions Karachi Kings will take on Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium, Karachi on Wednesday noon. The Super League T20 2021 match will start at 2.30 PM while the Toss will take place at 2 PM (IST). Karachi Kings are have had mixed results so far in this competition, having lost two and won the same number of matches. In their previous match against Lahore Qalandars, Kings had the control but failed to keep the result in their favour. Batting has never been a concern for them, but their bowlers need to step up. Currently, Karachi Kings are at the third spot in the PSL standings with 4 points in their bank. On the other hand, having lost their first match against Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi made a fantastic turnaround and won three consecutive matches on the trot. They are occupying the top of the PSL 2021 table. Here is our KAR vs LAH Dream11 team predictions, KAR vs LAH Dream11 team players list and KAR vs LAH Dream11 top picks.

TOSS – The toss between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi will take place at 2 PM (IST) – March 3.

Time: 2.30 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

KAR vs PES My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Joe Clarke

Batsmen – Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haider Ali (VC), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (C)

All-Rounders – Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian

Bowlers – Saqib Mahmood, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal

KAR vs PES Probable Playing XIs

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Colin Ingram, Joe Clarke (WK), Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Imad Wasim (C), Arshad Iqbal, Mohd Amir, Waqas Maqsood and Aamer Yamin/Danish Aziz.

Peshawar Zalmi: Imam ul Haq, Kamran Akmal(WK), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz (C), Saqib Mahmood, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Mohammad Imran and Umaid Asif.

KAR vs PES SQUADS

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Joe Clarke (wk), Colin Ingram, Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Imad Wasim (C), Aamer Yamin, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal, Chadwick Walton, Zeeshan Malik, Mohammad Ilyas, Danish Aziz, Qasim Akram, Noor Ahmad.

Peshawar Zalmi: Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz (C), Saqib Mahmood, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Imran, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Irfan, Ravi Bopara, David Miller, Amad Butt, Abrar Ahmed, Waqar Salamkheil, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Mohammad Imran.

