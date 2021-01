KAR vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Karnataka vs Punjab Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's KAR vs PUN at Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad: So we are into the knockouts now. Eight teams have made this far and in the first quarter-final, Karnataka will lock horns with Punjab in Ahmedabad. The two teams were in Elite Group A with Punjab winning all their five matches to finish at the top followed by Karnataka who lost just one of their five matches – against Punjab by nine wickets.

TOSS: The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy toss between Karnataka and Punjab will take place at 11.30 AM IST – January 26.

Time: 12 PM IST

Venue: Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad.

KAR vs PUN My Dream11 Team

Devdutt Padikkal (captain), Gurkeerat Singh Mann (vice-captain), Prabhsimran Singh, Mandeep Singh, Rohan Kadam, Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Gopal, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Praveen Dubey, Prasidh Krishna

KAR vs PUN Probable Playing XIs

Karnataka: Rohan Kadam, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, KL Shrijith, Aniruddha Joshi, Praveen Dubey, Shreyas Gopal, Abhimanyu Mithun, Jagadeesha Suchith, V Koushik, Prasidh Krishna

Punjab: Prabhsimran Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Ramandeep Singh , Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Sandeep Sharma, Baltej Singh

KAR vs PUN Full Squads

Punjab: Simran Singh (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Mandeep Singh (captain), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Sandeep Sharma, Baltej Singh, Siddarth Kaul, Barinder Sran, Gitansh Khera, Karan Kaila, Anmol Malhotra, Sanvir Singh, Rohan Marwaha

Karnataka: Rohan Kadam, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair (captain), KL Shrijith (wk), Aniruddha Joshi, Shreyas Gopal, Praveen Dubey, Abhimanyu Mithun, Jagadeesha Suchith, V Koushik, Prasidh Krishna, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ronit More, Pavan Deshpande, Prateek Jain, Sharath BR, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Darshan MB, Manoj S Bhandage, Shubhang Hegde

