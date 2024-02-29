Home

Sports

KAR vs QUE Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2024, Match 16: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, At 7.30 PM IST

KAR vs QUE Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2024, Match 16: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, At 7.30 PM IST

Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, KAR vs QUE, Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings Dream11, Quetta Gladiators Dream11, KAR vs QUE, KAR vs QUE Dream11, KAR vs QUE Dream11 team, KAR vs QUE Dream11, KAR vs QUE Dream11 Team, Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Fantasy team. KAR vs QUE Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2024, Match 16: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, Pakistan Super League 2024 At 7.30 PM IST

KAR vs QUE Dream11 (credit: Twitter)

KAR vs QUE Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2024, Match 16: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, At 7.30 PM IST: Shan Masood-led Karachi Kings are set to take on Rilee Rossouw’s Quetta Gladiators in match 16 of the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2024 which will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi, on February 28. KAR are at the bottom of the table just above Lahore Qalandars and need to add some wins to their tally to stay alive in the tournament. On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators have a good chance to stay strong in the second spot in the points table.

Trending Now

Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, KAR vs QUE, Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings Dream11, Quetta Gladiators Dream11, KAR vs QUE, KAR vs QUE Dream11, KAR vs QUE Dream11 team, KAR vs QUE Dream11, KAR vs QUE Dream11 Team, Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Fantasy team. KAR vs QUE Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2024, Match 16: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, Pakistan Super League 2024 At 7.30 PM IST

You may like to read

KAR vs QUE Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keeper: S Ahmed

Batters: J Roy, S Masood, K Pollard (C), and R Rossouw (VC)

All-Rounders: M Nawaz, S Shakeel, and S Malik

Bowlers: M Amir, H Ali, and T Shamsi

KAR vs QUE Probable Playing XI

Karachi Kings: S Masood, M Akhlaq, J Vince, S Malik, M Nawaz, K Pollard, D Sams, I Khan, H Ali, M Hamza, and T Shamsi

Quetta Gladiators: J Roy, S Shakeel, K Nafay, R Rossouw, S Ahmed, S Rutherford, A Hossein, M Wasim, M Amir, A Ahmed, and U Tariq

Squads

Karachi Kings: Shan Masood(c), Muhammad Akhlaq(w), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Nawaz, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Irfan Khan, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tim Seifert, Anwar Ali, Leus du Plooy, Blessing Muzarabani, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Sirajuddin, Arafat Minhas, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Saad Baig, Fawad Ali

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw(c), Sajjad Ali(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Mohammad Hasnain, Will Smeed, Adil Naz, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Omair Yousuf, Bismillah Khan, Usman Qadir, Laurie Evans, Sohail Khan

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.