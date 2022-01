KAR vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 11 for Today Pakistan Super League 2022 Between KAR vs QUE. Also, Check Quetta Gladiators Dream 11 Team Player List, Karachi Kings Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Match: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators T20 Match, Pakistan Super League T20, 29th January.

Match Toss: 7:00 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

KAR vs QUE Dream11 Team

Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Will Smeed (vc), Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, Aamer Yamin, Naseem Shah

KAR vs QUE Predicted Playing 11

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Joe Clarke (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Taha, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Ilyas / Mohammad Amir

Quetta Gladiators: Ahsan Ali, Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, James Faulkner, Sohail Tanvir, Ashir Qureshi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain