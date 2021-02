KAR vs QUE Dream11 Team Predictions

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Super League T20 – Online Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s KAR vs QUE at National Stadium, Karachi: The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League gets underway today in Karachi. Defending champions Karachi Kings and 2019 winners Quetta Gladiators will kick off the proceedings in the tournament opener at the Karachi Stadium. After finishing second in the points table, Kings made the final where they beat Lahore Qalandars to lift a maiden title. On the other hand, Gladiators finished fifth with four wins, five defeats and one no result. Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Pakistan Super League T20, Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Dream11 Tips and Prediction. Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, Pakistan Super League T20, KAR vs QUE Dream11 Tips and Prediction, Today match Prediction, Today match Tips, Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Today’s Cricket match Playing xi, Today match Playing xi, KAR playing xi, QUE playing xi, dream11 guru tips, Dream11 Predictions for today’s match Also Read - DHA-W vs DUM-W Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints Jharkhand Women's T20 2021 Match 14: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Dhanbad Daffodils vs Dumka Daisies at 2:00 PM IST February 20

KAR vs QUE Dream11 Match Details

TOSS: The Pakistan Super League T20 toss between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators will take place at 7:00 PM IST – February 20. Also Read - MIN vs BAG Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints ECS T10 - Barcelona 2021 For Match 50

Time: 7:30 PM IST. Also Read - RAS vs BAK Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints ECS T10 - Barcelona 2021 Match 49: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Raval Sporting vs Bangladesh Kings at 7:00 PM IST February 19

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

KAR vs QUE My Dream11 Team

Babar Azam (captain), Dan Christian (vice-captain), Chadwick Walton, Chris Gayle, Tom Banton, Cameron Delport, Imad Wasim, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Anwar Ali

KAR vs QUE Predicted 11s

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Chadwick Walton, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Zeeshan Malik, Mohammad Nabi, Imad Wasim, Daniel Christian, Mohammad Amir, Aamer Yamin, Waqas Maqsood

Quetta Gladiators: Chris Gayle, Tom Banton, Cameron Delport, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Usman Shinwari, Anwar Ali

KAR vs QUE Full Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Dale Steyn, Mohammad Hasnain, Qais Ahmad, Usman Shinwari, Tom Banton, Saim Ayub, Naseem Shah, Azam Khan, Arish Ali Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Abdul Nasir, Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis, Usman Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk/captaun), Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Cameron Delport, Anwar Ali

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam, Imad Wasim (captain), Colin Ingram, Chadwick Walton (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Aamer Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Zeeshan Malik, Joe Clarke, Mohammad Ilyas, Danish Aziz, Qasim Akram, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Amir

Check Dream11 Prediction/ KAR Dream11 Team/ QUE Dream11 Team/ Karachi Kings Dream11 Team Prediction/ Quetta Gladiators Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Pakistan Super League T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.