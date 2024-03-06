Home

Sports

KAR vs QUE Live Streaming, PSL 2024: When And Where To Watch Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Online & On TV In India

KAR vs QUE Live Streaming, PSL 2024: When And Where To Watch Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Online & On TV In India

Here are the details of when and where to watch Pakistan Super League 2024 match 22 between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators online and on TV.

KAR vs QUE Live Streaming (credit: Twitter)

KAR vs QUE Live Streaming, PSL 2024: Shan Masood’s Karachi Kings are going to compete against Rilee Rossouw-led Quetta Gladiators in match 22 of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, on March 6 (2:30 PM IST). It is a crucial match for the Kings to save them from elimination threat and for Gladiators it is an opportunity to get closer to the next stage.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Pakistan Super League 2024 match 22 between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators online and on TV.

Where To Watch The PSL 2024 match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators?

Fans can stream the Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators match on FanCode, the official broadcast partner for PSL 2024 in India. India. Unfortunately, there is no live telecasting of PSL matches in India.

Live streaming of PSL cricket matches is also available on Snack Video, Begin, Myco, Tapmad and Tamasha.

In addition, HBL PSL 9 (for sponsorship reasons), can be watched on Sky Sports and Sky Go app (United Kingdom), Fox Cricket (Australia), Willow TV (United States of America), Sky Sports NZ (New Zealand), Super Sport TV (Sub-Sahara and Africa), Flow Sports (West Indies), Tampad (Bangladesh and Nepal), Cricbuzz and Starzplay E-vision (Middle East and North Africa, and South East Asia), and Sports Central YouTube and Facebook platforms (rest of the world).

Squads

Karachi Kings: Shan Masood(c), Tim Seifert(w), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Leus du Plooy, Irfan Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mahmood, Blessing Muzarabani, Daniel Sams, Anwar Ali, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Muhammad Akhlaq, Sirajuddin, Arafat Minhas, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Saad Baig, Fawad Ali

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw(c), Sarfaraz Ahmed(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sohail Khan, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed, Omair Yousuf, Mohammad Hasnain, Will Smeed, Sajjad Ali, Adil Naz, Bismillah Khan, Mohammad Amir, Laurie Evans, Usman Qadir

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.