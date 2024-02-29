Home

Here are the details of when and where to watch Pakistan Super League 2024 match 16 between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators online and on TV.

KAR vs QUE Live Streaming, PSL 2024: All You Need To Know

KAR vs QUE Live Streaming, PSL 2024: Karachi Kings will lock horns against Quetta Gladiators for match 16 of the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2024 at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 29. Quetta Gladiators (QG) are currently on the second in points table and on the other hand, Karachi Kings (KAR) are on fifth in the tally. KAR won two out of their four outings and QG won three out of four outings in the marquee event.

Where To Watch The PSL 2024 match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators?

Fans can stream the Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators match on FanCode, the official broadcast partner for PSL 2024 in India. India. Unfortunately, there is no live telecasting of PSL matches in India.

Live streaming of PSL cricket matches is also available on Snack Video, Begin, Myco, Tapmad and Tamasha.

In addition, HBL PSL 9 (for sponsorship reasons), can be watched on Sky Sports and Sky Go app (United Kingdom), Fox Cricket (Australia), Willow TV (United States of America), Sky Sports NZ (New Zealand), Super Sport TV (Sub-Sahara and Africa), Flow Sports (West Indies), Tampad (Bangladesh and Nepal), Cricbuzz and Starzplay E-vision (Middle East and North Africa, and South East Asia), and Sports Central YouTube and Facebook platforms (rest of the world).

Squads

Karachi Kings: Shan Masood (captain), Muhammad Akhlaq (wicketkeeper), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Nawaz, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Irfan Khan, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tim Seifert, Anwar Ali, Leus du Plooy, Blessing Muzarabani, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Sirajuddin, Arafat Minhas, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Saad Baig, Fawad Ali.

Quetta Gladiators: Squad: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (captain), Sajjad Ali (wicketkeeper), Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Mohammad Hasnain, Will Smeed, Adil Naz, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Omair Yousuf, Bismillah Khan, Usman Qadir, Laurie Evans, Sohail Khan.

