KAR vs TRP Dream11 Team Prediction

Karnataka vs Tripura Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's KAR vs TRP at KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur: Karnataka have played two matches so far winning one while losing the other. Tripura have lost both their matches so far. Karnataka vs Tripura Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of KAR vs TRP, Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, Tripura Dream11 Team Player List, Karnataka Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Karnataka vs Tripura T20 match, Online Cricket Tips KAR vs TRP T20 match, Online Cricket Tips Karnataka vs Tripura Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, Fantasy Playing Tips – Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

TOSS: The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy toss between Karnataka and Tripura will take place at 11.30 AM IST – January 14.

Time: 12 PM IST

Venue: KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur.

KAR vs TRP My Dream11 Team

Karun Nair (captain), Krishnappa Gowtham (vice-captain), KL Shrijith, Bishal Ghosh, Devdutt Padikkal, Rohan Kadam, Manisankar Murasingh, Milind Kumar, Sankar Paul, Prasidh Krishna, Jagadeesha Suchith

KAR vs TRP Probable Playing XIs

Karnataka: Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, KL Shrijith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Abhimanyu Mithun, Ronit More, Jagadeesha Suchith, Prasidh Krishna, Aniruddha Joshi, Rohan Kadam, Pavan Deshpande

Tripura: Bishal Ghosh, Arkaprabha Sinha, Milind Kumar, Rajat Dey, Manisankar Murasingh, Ajoy Sarkar, Abhijit Sarkar, Tushar Saha, Udiyan Bose, Sankar Paul, Chandan Roy

KAR vs TRP Full Squads

Tripura: Manisankar Murasingh (captain), Rana Dutta, Tushar Saha, Kaushal Acharjee, Samrat Singha, Ajoy Sarkar (wk), Milind Kumar, Udiyan Bose, Abhijit Sarkar, Bishal Ghosh, Saurabh Das, Pratyush Singh, Rajat Dey, Joydeep Banik, Subham Ghosh, Arkaprabha Sinha, Sankar Paul, Chandan Roy

Karnataka: Abhimanyu Mithun, Aniruddha Joshi, Karun Nair (captain), Ronit More, KL Shrijith (wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Pavan Deshpande, Rohan Kadam, Praveen Dubey, V Koushik, Prateek Jain, Sharath BR, Prasidh Krishna, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Darshan MB, Devdutt Padikkal, Manoj S Bhandage, Shubhang Hegde

